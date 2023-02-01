Leave some mountains, rivers for next gen: HC on Delhi's depleting forest cover
In the wake of national capital's reducing forest cover, Delhi High Court observed that the capital city was ‘drastically’ losing its forest cover and ‘injustice’ was being done to nature
Delhi High Court on Wednesday observed that the national capital was "drastically" losing its forest cover and "injustice" was being done to nature.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×