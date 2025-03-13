‘Leave the country’: UP minister Sanjay Nishad’s message to people who have issues with Holi colours

Holi 2025: Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad, who called Prayagraj stampede a ‘minor incident’, on Thursday sparked a controversy saying that those who have a problem with Holi colours should leave the country.

Sanjay Nishad, a chief of NISHAD Party, made the remark while speaking at a Holi Milan event in Gorakhpur.

"People embrace each other during Friday prayers and they do the same while celebrating Holi. Both are festivals of togetherness, yet some politicians don't want this unity. A certain section is being misled by poisoning their minds, and they, too, are citizens of this country. If they have issues with colours, they shouldn't just stay indoors...they should leave the country," reported PTI quoting Nishad.

Nishad also hit out at opposition parties, claiming some of their leaders were trying to create divisions in society.

"Holi is a festival of joy. The Opposition plays the role of a guide -- it highlights shortcomings, and we address them in the people's interest. This is the NDA way," he added.

Slamming Nishad, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that these baseless statements come from those who can’t achieve anything.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi advised Holi revelers to seek consent before applying colors on Muslims and requested the community to avoid conflicts, emphasizing the spirit of brotherhood and forgiveness during the holy month.

"There is no need to politicise festivals. I request anyone who is celebrating Holi tomorrow to celebrate it enthusiastically but not throw colour on any Muslim without consent. Namaaz can be offered at home in the case of compulsion.

In Uttar Pradesh, following a decision by the local administration, several mosques were covered with tarpaulin sheets ahead of the Holi festival.

With Holi and Friday prayers coinciding this year, the Uttar Pradesh administration has ramped up security, deploying a significant police force in sensitive areas to maintain law and order.