Fri Mar 15 2024 15:59:42
‘Lectures by those who…’: India reacts to US ‘concerned’ remark on CAA

Written By Sayantani Biswas

The Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 is an internal matter of India and is in keeping with India's inclusive traditions and a long-standing commitment to human rights: MEA said

MEA spokesperson Randhir JaiswalPremium
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India has reacted to US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller's ‘concerned’ remark on implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA), and said that operationalistaion of the same is an “internal matter of India". Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal criticized US' remark and said, “Lectures by those who have a limited understanding of India's pluralistic traditions are best not attempted".

The US on Thursday had said that they are “concerned" about the notification of the CAA rules in India. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US is closely monitoring the act's implementation.

“We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11," Miller had said on Thursday in a response to a question at a daily briefing.

“We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles," he added.

Slamming US for its comment, Jaiswal said, “As regards the US State Department's statement on the implementation of CAA, and there have been comments made by several others, we are of the view that it is misplaced, misinformed and unwarranted."

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday assured, “The act grants a safe haven to persecuted minorities belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who have entered India on or before 31st December 2014."

“The CAA is about giving citizenship, not about taking away citizenship, so this must be underlined. It addresses the issue of statelessness, provides human dignity, and supports human rights", Jaiswal seemingly echoed what Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah has been saying since Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government implemented the CAA.

Jaiswal also said "vote-bank politics" should not determine views about a "laudable initiative" to help those in distress.

“India's constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all its citizens. There are no grounds for any concern or treatment of minorities. Vote bank politics should not determine views about a laudable initiative to help those in distress." Jaiswal said.

Published: 15 Mar 2024, 03:28 PM IST
