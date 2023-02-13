'Left treated people of Tripura as slaves…': PM leads roadshow ahead of polls
The remarks came as the PM held a roadshow in the northeastern state mere days before Assembly elections. Tripura is likely to see a three-pronged contest between the BJP, the Congress-Left alliance and the relatively new Tipra Motha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Left-ruled former Tripura government on Monday, accusing it of treating people like ‘slaves’. The remarks came as the PM held a roadshow in the northeastern state mere days before Assembly elections. Tripura is likely to see a three-pronged contest between the BJP, the Congress-Left alliance and the relatively new Tipra Motha.
