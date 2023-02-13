'Left treated people of Tripura as slaves…': PM leads roadshow ahead of polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Left-ruled former Tripura government on Monday, accusing it of treating people like ‘slaves’. The remarks came as the PM held a roadshow in the northeastern state mere days before Assembly elections. Tripura is likely to see a three-pronged contest between the BJP, the Congress-Left alliance and the relatively new Tipra Motha.

“The Communist rule had pushed Tripura to the brink of destruction. The people of Tripura can never forget the chaotic situation wherein cadres had taken hostage every aspect of life. The Left had treated the people of Tripura as slaves and themselves as kings," Modi said.

The Opposition alliance in the state, Modi asserted, would never develop Tripura. He said that their efforts had pushed the state to the brink of destruction.

"Youth and women of Tripura have shown the red card to Chanda and Jhanda company. The people of Tripura have already announced that they want a government of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' with an absolute majority," he added.

This was incidentally the PM's second visit within a week to the poll-bound state.

Over the past few days, several top BJP leaders have asserted that the party will exceed its record-setting 2018 tally to mark a landslide win. Insisting that the BJP undertook “politics of change, not revenge" the PM said that his party had been working constantly to “fill the pit dug during the last 25-30 years".

“Communists ruled Tripura for three decades and killed political opponents before every election," he said.

Meanwhile, a three-member delegation of CPI-M led by general secretary Sitaram Yechury met the Election Commission in Delhi on Monday, warning the poll panel that violence may occur in Tripura during the elections.

“Gangs riding these motorcycles, it is apprehended, will attempt to terrorise and instill fear by the ruling BJP among voters belonging to opposition parties. Other methods of intimidation were also being used to influence voters," the CPI-M team said.

Elections are slated to be held on February 16, with votes being counted on March 2.

(With inputs from agencies)