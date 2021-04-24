OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Left with no option, hospitals in Delhi forced to use back up stock amid severe oxygen crisis

NEW DELHI : Amid deepening crisis over the scarcity of oxygen, several hospitals in the national capital have been left with no option but to use their back up stock, with some like Saroj Super Speciality Hospital advising relatives to shift their patients to another facility.

While Fortis Hospital (Shalimar Bagh), presently running on its back up oxygen supply, urged the prime minister, Delhi chief minister and other ministers for "immediate assistance", Saroj Super Speciality, having not received oxygen refill for the past 44 hours, is now advising its patients to shift to other hospitals.  

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"We are running low on oxygen and using our back up now. We have alerted our patients about the situation, and are advising them to shift to another hospital. Things are really uncertain," P K Bhardwaj, medical director, Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, told PTI.

Bhardwaj said the hospital, which needs three metric tonnes of oxygen per day on average, was only getting around one metric tonne for the past few days.

Seventy patients at the hospital are on oxygen supply currently.

Twenty critically-ill patients died overnight at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi amid a serious oxygen crisis. The hospital, which has over 200 patients, had only half-an-hour of oxygen left left at 10:45 am.

The situation is equally worrisome at the Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh which is running on its back up oxygen supply, desperately waiting for the refill since morning.

"Fortis Healthcare @fortis_hospital #SOS Fortis Shalimar bagh is running out of oxygen. Patients' lives are at risk. We are running on backup, waiting for supplies since morning. We are currently suspending admissions. Request immediate assistance @PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @AmitShah @PiyushGoyal @rajnathsingh," tweeted the hospital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A technician refills medical oxygen cylinders in an industrial facility to supply to hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.Premium Premium

Indian Air Force airlifts cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore as India fights deadly Covid-19 crisis

1 min read . 05:18 PM IST
AIIMS emergency dept halts admission briefly to reorganise oxygen pipelinesPremium Premium

AIIMS emergency dept halts admission briefly to reorganise oxygen pipelines

1 min read . 05:14 PM IST
India has been battling a ferocious second wave of covid infections. (File Photo: AFP)Premium Premium

Oxygen crisis: PM Modi reviews steps taken to boost supply

2 min read . 04:48 PM IST
Haryana joins states providing free vaccines to all above 18 yearsPremium Premium

Haryana joins states providing free vaccines to all above 18 years

1 min read . 04:49 PM IST

The hospital said it is keeping the patients and attendants informed about the "critical situation", and trying to manage admitted patients to the best of their abilities.

Other hospitals which got fresh supplies claimed their O2 stock would get exhausted in a few hours only.

Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad Institutional area, which received emergency oxygen supply from the Delhi government moments after it exhausted its stock around 9 am, said their stock will "last another one-and-a-half hours".  

"Just now, we received an emergency supply from the Delhi government. It will last another one-and-a-half hours. Our supplier has not been responding to calls," Executive Director of Batra hospital, Sudhanshu Bankata, said, adding that the facility exhausted its oxygen stock around 9 am.

There are around 350 patients admitted at the hospital, of which 265 are COVID-19 positive and 30 are in the ICU.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, in the heart of the national capital, which requires a minimum of 11,000 cubic metres of oxygen daily was left with 200 cubic metres when a tanker with 1.5 tonnes of oxygen arrived, officials said.

"We were running oxygen at half the normal pressure. This supply of 1.5 tonnes of oxygen will last for may be two hours. The situation is scary," an official said.

Twenty-five COVID patients in the elite hospital died in 24 hours and the lives of many more hung in precarious balance on Friday with the scramble for oxygen getting more frantic in hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs.  

Delhi logged 24,331 fresh COVID-19 cases and a record single-day jump of 348 deaths on Friday while the positivity rate stood at 32.43 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

The city has reported around 2,100 deaths due to the deadly virus in 11 days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout