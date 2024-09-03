‘Legal action against criminals without penalizing their families,’ says BSP chief Mayawati on BJP’s ‘bulldozer policy’

BSP Chief Mayawati calls for legal action against criminals without punishing their families, emphasizing the use of bulldozers as per Supreme Court decision.

Livemint
Published3 Sep 2024, 07:50 AM IST
A file photo of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.(HT)

BSP Chief Mayawati on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s “bulldozer policy” and said that action against criminal elements in the country should be taken “as per the law and their family and close ones should not be punished for their crimes”.

In a post on X, Mayawati wrote, “Action against criminal elements in the country should be taken as per the law and their family and close ones should not be punished for their crimes. Our party's government has also shown this by establishing 'Rule of Law by Law'. Bulldozers should now be used as per the decision of the Supreme Court.”

Also Read: SC questions home demolition practices for accused, proposes to lay down pan-India guidelines

BSP Chief further added, “Instead of using bulldozers on the families and close ones of criminal elements, strict action should be taken against the concerned officials who, in collusion with such elements, do not give proper justice to the victims. All governments must pay attention to this.”

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court on Monday questioned how can anybody's house be demolished just because he is an accused.

The court said it will lay down the guidelines on the issue that would be enforceable across the country.

“How can anybody's house be demolished only because he is an accused? Even if he is a convict, still it can't be done without following the procedure as prescribed by law,” a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said.

Also Read: Opposition flags ‘bulldozer justice’ as Delhi, Maharashtra, MP & Odisha file first cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The court stated that it would not safeguard unauthorized constructions or encroachments on public roads.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing Uttar Pradesh, referenced a previous affidavit from the state, which asserts that simply being accused of an offense does not justify the demolition of a person's immovable property.

Mehta said the state has said that demolition of immovable property can take place “only for violation of and in accordance with the procedure prescribed in the respective applicable municipal law or law governing development authorities of the area”.

Also Read: Bulldozer action at IAS trainee Pooja Khedkar’s Pune residence: VIDEO

He said no immovable property can be demolished solely on the ground that the owner or occupant of such property was involved in a criminal offence.

Stressing the need for formulating guidelines on the issue, the bench said it was necessary to ensure that neither an individual takes advantage of a loophole nor authorities rely on lacunae, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 07:50 AM IST
