Legal conundrum in vaccine race to fight coronavirus

Vaccines undergo rigorous trials to determine safety, but in rare cases, they may still cause unexpected serious adverse events (SAEs). Usually, vaccine-makers, and those involved in administration and distribution, get insurance to cover the risk. But, considering that the race for a covid jab is like no other, insurance may not be available. So, manufacturers are seeking indemnity, which is insurance for legal claims made for SAEs. Instead of companies paying for the claims, governments are liable to pay the damages from a special fund. The money would effectively go from public coffers or some fund which gets private donations.