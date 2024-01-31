 Legal team studying summons, will take decision as per law: AAP on fresh ED notice to Arvind Kejriwal | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 31 2024 15:59:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.90 0.89%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,575.80 1.08%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 884.20 2.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 259.35 2.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 317.55 0.67%
Business News/ News / India/  Legal team studying summons, will take decision as per law: AAP on fresh ED notice to Arvind Kejriwal
Back Back

Legal team studying summons, will take decision as per law: AAP on fresh ED notice to Arvind Kejriwal

 PTI

The ED has issued the fifth summons to Kejriwal for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gesture during a media briefing at AAP party office at DDU Marg (Hindustan Times)Premium
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gesture during a media briefing at AAP party office at DDU Marg (Hindustan Times)

After the Enforcement Directorate issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said its legal team is studying the notice and will take a decision in accordance with law.

The ED has issued the fifth summons to Kejriwal for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

It is understood that the fresh summons was for February 2.

In a brief statement, AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "We have received news about the fifth summons. Our legal team is studying it and we will decide what to do as per law. The earlier summonses were illegal and we had sought a reply from the Enforcement Directorate."

Kejriwal, also the national convenor of the AAP, has skipped four earlier summons issued by the ED for November 2 and December 21 in 2023 and January 3 and January 18. He had called these notices "illegal".

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 31 Jan 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App