Legal trouble for Mamata Banerjee: FIR lodged against Ex West Bengal CM over alleged inflammatory and communal remarks

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged inflammatory and communal remarks made during a political rally in connection with 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, according to ANI.
The FIR was lodged at Hare Street Police Station in Kolkata's Central Division on June 7, 2026, at 3:45 pm, as per the report citing police sources. The case has been registered under Sections 196(1), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The complainant, Tushar Kanti Das, alleged that the accused delivered a speech at the Dharna Mancha near Metro Channel in Esplanade (Dharmatala), Kolkata, on March 9, 2026. The complaint claims that the speech contained misleading remarks that could incite unrest, disturb public order, undermine communal harmony, and adversely affect the state's democratic framework.
The FIR comes amid a politically charged atmosphere in West Bengal following a contentious election season marked by major political developments. Referring to the alleged impact of the remarks on social cohesion, the complainant urged the police to take action, arguing that the speech violated electoral norms and constitutional principles.
(This is a developing story. More to come)