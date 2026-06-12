Legal trouble for Mamata Banerjee: FIR lodged against Ex West Bengal CM over alleged inflammatory and communal remarks

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged inflammatory and communal remarks made during a political rally in connection with 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, according to ANI.

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The FIR was lodged at Hare Street Police Station in Kolkata's Central Division on June 7, 2026, at 3:45 pm, as per the report citing police sources. The case has been registered under Sections 196(1), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant, Tushar Kanti Das, alleged that the accused delivered a speech at the Dharna Mancha near Metro Channel in Esplanade (Dharmatala), Kolkata, on March 9, 2026. The complaint claims that the speech contained misleading remarks that could incite unrest, disturb public order, undermine communal harmony, and adversely affect the state's democratic framework.

The FIR comes amid a politically charged atmosphere in West Bengal following a contentious election season marked by major political developments. Referring to the alleged impact of the remarks on social cohesion, the complainant urged the police to take action, arguing that the speech violated electoral norms and constitutional principles.

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(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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