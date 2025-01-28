Fresh trouble brews for journalist Rana Ayyub, as the Delhi court has ordered the registration of a First Information report (FIR). It has been alleged that Rana Ayyub has ‘insulted’ Hindu deities and ‘promoted’ anti-India sentiment through her social media posts. The complaint against Rana Ayyub was based on her social media posts in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2022.

The order was issued on January 25, by Chief Judicial Magistrate Himanshu Raman Singh of the Saket Court, following a complaint filed by advocate Amita Sachdeva against Rana Ayyub.

What Is The Case Against Rana Ayyub? Advocate Amita Sachdeva, who was also the complainant in the matter related to two MF Husain’s artworks displayed at DAG, moved the Delhi court requesting an FIR against journalist Rana Ayyub.

Amita Sachdeva, who was represented in the court by advocates Makrand Adkar, Yadavendra Saxena, and Vikram Kumar, submitted a series of posts by Ayyub on X. The posts in question date back to 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2022.

The complainant alleged that journalist Rana Ayyub had “demeaned” Hindu God Ram, and “glorified” Ravana, showed Sita and Draupadi in a “disrespectful light” and referred to “Veer Savarkar, an esteemed freedom fighter, as a terrorist sympathiser.”

Sachdeva filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal in November, seeking criminal action against Rana Ayyub.

What Did Delhi Court Say? Chief Judicial Magistrate Singh noted that the complaint Amita Sachdeva disclosed the commission of cognizable offences under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC):

Section 153A: Punishment for promoting enmity between different groups.

Section 295A: Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

Section 505: Statements conducing public mischief.

Delhi court noted that the nature of the allegations warranted police investigation due to their gravity. The court ordered the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Cyber Police Station in South Delhi to convert the complaint against Rana Ayyub into an FIR.

Who is Rana Ayyub? Rana Ayyub is a prominent journalist and a columnist with Washington Post. Ayyub is known for her investigative work, particularly her reporting on the 2002 Gujarat riots. Ayyub's Washington Post bio describes her as the author of “Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover Up.” She was previously an editor with Tehelka, an investigative magazine in India. Ayyub reports on religious violence, extrajudicial killings by the state and insurgency.