‘Legalizing MSP spells doom for mkt, implies takeover of trade by govt’

When the private sector does not buy at legal MSP, all the produce that is offered for sale will simply not be purchased. Market clearance will not happen, leading to chaotic situations. Inevitably, the government will be called in to buy the produce. This amounts to taking over agriculture trade by government which has serious implications. Nowhere in the world, not even in the socialist countries, this kind of mechanism is working. It should also be kept in mind that non-MSP crops and products like fruits, vegetables, milk, egg, and fish are showing much higher growth rate than MSP crops in the country. Demand-driven production can be much more remunerative for farmers than production fixated to MSP.