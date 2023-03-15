LegalTech startup 'Yellow' secures seed funding from Gruhas

LegalTech startup 'Yellow' secures seed funding from Gruhas1 min read . 04:28 PM IST
- The company noted that LegalTech startup ‘Yellow’ aims to provide a secure and cost-effective solution for users.
Yellow, a startup founded by Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai has recently raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from Gruhas, as per an official release.
“Yellow has developed a groundbreaking digital Will-making solution that is accessible not just to those with expensive lawyers and wealth management firms, but to everyone. With the vision of making a Will a necessity for every household in India, Yellow is the first Indian-made digital Will-making and Estate planning app that empowers all Indians to plan for their family's future," Niranjan Vemulkar, Co-Founder and CEO of Yellow, said.
According to the company, The LegalTech startup was founded in September 2021 by Niranjan Vemulkar and Nikhil Varghese and aims to provide a cost-effective digital estate planning solution.
"Given the lack of awareness of the necessity of Wills and Estate Planning, its perceived complexity, and misunderstanding of the Indian Legal system among Indian masses, Yellow provides a unique digital solution that can disrupt a market that has historically been fragmented and unreachable to the masses. We are delighted to invest in Yellow, and back its exceptional founders Niranjan and Nikhil as they make estate planning services more accessible and affordable," Abhijeet Pai from Gruhas, said.
Back in 2022, the legaltech startup had also raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed round from institutional and angel investors, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-Founder of Koo, Mukund Rao, among others.
