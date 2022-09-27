Legendary actress Asha Parekh to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has today announced that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 will be accorded to legendary actress Asha Parekh
Legendary actress Asha Parekh will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020, according to a recent announcement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The award will be presented at the National Film Award ceremony in New Delhi.
Announcing the decision Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur said, “I am honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to recognise & award Ms Asha Parekh ji for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema."
The Minister also announced that Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, will preside over the 68th National Film Awards, which will take place on 30 September, 2022.
Additionally, Shri Anurag Thakur revealed that a jury comprised of five people decided to award Parekh with the honour. The jury for the selection of 52nd Dadasaheb Phalke award consisted of five members from the film industry:
Asha Bhosle
Hema Malini
Poonam Dhillon
T S Nagabharana
Udit Narayan
Asha Parekh; A legendary cinema veteran
Asha Parekh is an accomplished Indian classical dancer as well as a well-known actress, director, and producer in the film industry. She began her acting career as a child actor.
Being the only child, she became the focus of her parents' attention. Early on, her mother enrolled Asha in classical dance classes, and she became an accomplished dancer who appeared on stage productions.
She was cast in the movie Maa at the tender age of ten after renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy saw her perform on stage (1957). In Baap Beti, he recast her because he liked her (1954). She was disappointed by the film's failure, and despite performing in a few more child roles, she left the industry to go back to school.
At sixteen, she decided to try acting again and make her debut as a heroine. Film producer Sasadhar Mukherjee and writer-director Nasir Hussain cast her as the heroine in Dil Deke Dekho (1959) which made her a huge star.
Since then, she has appeared in over 95 films. She has acted in celebrated films like Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, Love in Tokyo, Aya Saawan Jhoom Ke, Aan Milo Sajna, Mera Gaon Mera Desh.
Parekh is a winner of Padhma Shri, awarded to her in 1992. She has also served as the head of Central Board for Film Certification from 1998-2001.
