Legendary Chef Imtiaz Qureshi dies at 93: Tributes pour in, Chef Ranveer Brar recalls 'life-changing' moment
Chef Imitiaz Qureshi died at the age of 93. He is said to be the “man behind ITC Culinary Masterpieces like Bukhara, and Dum Pukht”. Here's what popular chefs and restaurateurs said about the “culinary genius”.
Padma Shri recipient Chef Imitiaz Qureshi died at the age of 93 on Friday, February 16. Dubbed a "culinary genius", Qureshi was known for reviving the dum pukht tradition of cooking. He is said to be the mastermind behind Bukhara at ITC Hotels and many other iconic places. Some prominent chefs and restaurateurs took to social media to share their condolences and laud the Qureshi's "culinary legacy and contributions".