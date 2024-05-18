Legendary Indian banker Narayanan Vaghul critical

Legendary Indian banker Narayanan Vaghul, who helped build ICICI Bank, is in a critical condition and currently on ventilator support. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vaghul, a brilliant banker, won the Padma Bhushan award in 2009 and was the youngest head of a bank when he took over as chairman of Bank of India at the age of 44.

(more to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Mint had erroneously reported that he had passed away. We regret the error.

