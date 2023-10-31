Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Legendary MiG-21 Bison fighter jets fly for the last time for Indian Air Force; netizens react

Legendary MiG-21 Bison fighter jets fly for the last time for Indian Air Force; netizens react

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India will replace MiG-21 with LCA Mark-1A jets.

Indian Air Force fighter jets MIG-21 fly past during Air Force Day celebrations at Sangam, the holy confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj, India Sunday, Oct. 8, 202303. This event marks the final participation of the MiG-21 in such displays. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

The Indian Air Force's No. 4 squadron's MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft performed its final flight over the Uttarlai town in Barmer, Rajasthan, signalling the end of an era. This time, the MiG-21 Bison and the Su-30 MKI flew together, ANI quoted IAF officials as saying.

India's native LCA Mark-1A jets are set to succeed the existing MiG-21 aircraft within the Indian Air Force's arsenal. As of now, the force operates close to 50 MiG-21s across three distinct squadrons. A structured plan has been finalised to systematically decommission these older aircraft.

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhary previously indicated in a press briefing that the current MiG-21s were projected to be entirely phased out by 2024.

"We will replace the MiG-21 squadrons with the LCA Mark-1A. The induction of the LCA Mark-1A will fill the gap of the outgoing MiG-21s," PTI quoted him as saying.

Also Read: IAF to stop flying MiG-21 by 2025, aircraft to take part in last IAF Day parade in 2023: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

For years, the MiG-21s served as the backbone of the Indian Air Force. First acquired in the early '60s, the IAF initially added nearly 870 of these fighters to bolster its aerial combat strength. However, the aircraft has been plagued by a concerning safety history.

Netizens react

“MIG 21 once one of the world's most formidable fighter planes of the 70th is retiring. During the 1971 war, it played a pivotal role in the bombing of many cities in Pakistan. Everything comes with an expiry date. Tejas will be replacing MIG fleet with more strong teeth," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“Farewell to the MiG-21 Bison! It's always a poignant moment when a legendary aircraft takes its final flight. Exciting times ahead with the induction of the LCA Mark-1A, marking a new chapter for the Indian Air Force," wrote another.

“Amazing, Unmatched, Unforgettable : MIG 21," came from another.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST
