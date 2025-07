Legendary Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao dies at 83 Legendary Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao dies at 83 Livemint Mint Image Legendary Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao dies at 83 Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. India News Business News Legendary Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao dies at 83 More Less

Story Url has been added to your clipboard