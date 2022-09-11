Legendary Telugu Actor Krishnam Raju Garu passes away at 831 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 09:55 AM IST
The ‘rebel star’ also served as the Union Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee led government at centre between 2000 and 2002
The ‘rebel star’ also served as the Union Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee led government at centre between 2000 and 2002
Listen to this article
Legendary Telugu Actor and former Union Minister Krishnam Raju Garu passed away aged 83 on Sunday morning in Hyderabad. Known as the 'rebel star' of Telugu cinema Garu is also the uncle of famous Telugu actor and Bahubali star Prabhas.