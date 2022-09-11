OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Legendary Telugu Actor Krishnam Raju Garu passes away at 83
Listen to this article

Legendary Telugu Actor and former Union Minister Krishnam Raju Garu passed away aged 83 on Sunday morning in Hyderabad. Known as the 'rebel star' of Telugu cinema Garu is also the uncle of famous Telugu actor and Bahubali star Prabhas.

Raju acted in more than 180 films and was also a recipient of five Filmfare south awards as well as three Nandi awards. His most famous works include Jeevana Tarangalu, Krishnaveni, and Bhakta Kannappa among others.

He also served as the Union Minister for State in various ministries in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government in the centre between 2000 and 2002. He was elected to the Kakinada and Narasapuram constituencies in the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha for the BJP.

Home Minister Amit Shah paid his condolences via Twitter, he wrote, “Pained to learn that the beloved star of Telugu Cinema and former Union Minister, U Krishnam Raju Garu has left us. He won millions of hearts with his versatile acting & worked for the betterment of society.His passing away leaves a deep void in our Telugu cinema. My condolences." 

