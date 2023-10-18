Legends League Cricket adds two new franchises, bags $30 million
Legends League Cricket (LLC), a global T20 cricket league featuring recently retired international cricketers, has signed two new franchises for its upcoming season, which will be played at five locations across India starting November. The two new franchises – Urbanrisers Hyderabad and Southern Super Stars – paid $15 million each to join the league, the owners of LLC told Mint.