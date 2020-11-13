Leh airport to expand passenger handling capacity fourfold amid rising footfall

"The current terminal building which is in an area of 4,500 square meters will be expanded to 19,000 square meters. It will have three aerobridges. It will be equipped with all modern facilities and will be able to handle 2.5 million (25 lakh) passengers annually against the current capacity of 0.8 million (8 lakh) passengers," Sonam Nurboo, Director of Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, Leh said.