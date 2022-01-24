Leh allows coaching centres to function with 20 students amid Covid surge

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Only asymptomatic teachers, students and staff will be allowed to enter the premises
Mandatory written consent or declaration from parents and guardians need to be obtained, said the official statement
The Leh adminitration on Monday in an official statement announced that they have allowed the re-opening of tuition or coaching centers in the district with a ceiling of 20 students or 25% of the seating capacity.
The capital town of Leh and Ladakh on 13 January had closed down all coaching centres and tuitions amid rising covid-19 cases in the union territory.
The union territory on Sunday had reported 159 fresh Covid cases, which took the tally to 24,655, while the active cases in the Union Territory stand at 1,25.
The official statement mentioned a number of rules for the coaching centres to function.
Only asymptomatic teachers, students and staff will be allowed to enter the premises and attend classes. The coaching centre authorities will mandatorily need to obtain the consent or declaration from the parents or guardians of the students and these consent forms need to be submitted to the District authorities within the next seven days, the official statement said.
The official statement also directed the coaching centres to ensure that teachers, students and staff maintain Covid Appropriate Behaviour.
Everyone having access to the physical classes, including people in the 15-8 age group need to mandatorily posses vaccine certificate of at least the first dose.