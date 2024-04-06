The Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Saturday withdrew their proposed march to the Changthang border with China on April 7. The decision was made for the interest of people and to 'avoid confrontation with law-enforcement agencies'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The LAB said they have already achieved their objective of creating awareness among the people of the country about the plight of farmers. They said the farmers are losing prime pasture land to huge industrial plants in the south and "Chinese encroachments" in the north.

