Leh, J&K map row: Twitter tenders verbal apology before parliamentary panel

Micro-blogging site Twitter on Thursday tendered a verbal apology before India's joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on personal data protection. This comes days after its location tag in a live broadcast showed Leh and Jammu and Kashmir as part of China.

The JPC on Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, had asked Twitter to apologise in writing and also submit an affidavit over the issue of showing Ladakh as part of China.

Showing strong displeasure, the panel has asked Twitter to tender a written apology and submit an affidavit in the matter.

A Twitter spokesperson said they remain committed to working with the Government of India and that they respect the sensitivities involved, duly acknowledging the letter.

On 28 October, representatives of Twitter had appeared before the committee, chaired by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, and "begged apology" but they were told by the members that it was a criminal offence that questioned the soverignty of the country and an affidait must be submitted by Twitter Inc, not by its 'marketing arm' Twitter India, sources told news agency PTI.

Earlier, warning Twitter against disrespecting the sovereignty and integrity of India, the central government had conveyed its "strong disapproval" to the micro-blogging giant for showing Leh as part of China.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had written a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on October 22, reminding him that Leh is the headquarter of Ladakh and that both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir are "integral and inalienable parts of India, governed by the Constitution of India".

In his letter, Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, asked Twitter to respect the sensitivities of Indian citizens. He warned that the attempt to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of India, which is also reflected by the maps, is totally unacceptable and unlawful.

Sawhney also raised questions about Twitter's neutrality and fairness as an intermediary.

With agency inputs

