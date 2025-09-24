Leh Ladakh unrest: Four killed, 30 injured in clashes, prohibitory orders imposed; Sonam Wangchuk calls off strike

Four people died and 30 others were injured during violent clashes between protesters and security forces during the Leh Apex Body (LAB) led shutdown in Leh town of Ladakh on Wednesday.

The protesters claimed that the four people were killed in police firing, news agency PTI reported.

Police fired to control the situation after protests for the statehood of Ladakh and the expansion of the Sixth Schedule turned violent, with the BJP office and several vehicles being set on fire.

The administration issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to prohibit gatherings of five or more people, the news agency reported citing officials.

The order was issued by Leh District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk, who was quoted by the news agency as saying, “As notice cannot be served individually, this order is being passed ex parte. Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 223 of BNS.”

The district magistrate said that the order was issued due to concerns about potential disturbances to public peace, threats to human life, and possible law and order issues.

Meanwhile, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike on Wednesday following the intense clashes.

"I request the youth of Ladakh to stop the violence forthwith as it only causes harm to our cause and further deteriorates the situation. We do not want instability in Ladakh and the country,” Wangchuk addressed his supporters who had assembled in large numbers for the strike.

Wangchuk also posted a video message on his X handle, appealing to the youth to remain peaceful and stop violence.

“My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to the youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause,” he wrote.

Leh Ladakh unrest The youth wing of Leh Apex Body (LAB) called for a protest and shutdown after two of the 15 people, who had been on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were hospitalised following a decline in their condition on Tuesday evening.

Protesters set fire to a security vehicle outside the BJP office in Leh, and more forces have been sent to restore order, officials noted.