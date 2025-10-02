Leh reopens days after deadly clashes, markets abuzz; violence inquiry to conclude in 4 weeks: Top updates

Leh reopened after curfew was eased, days after violent Ladakh statehood protests left four dead and caused damage to properties including a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in the city. Markets were abuzz as hundreds of people came out into the streets to enjoy relaxation of the curfew on Thursday, October 2.

The vehicles and pedestrians were seen returning to the streets after the shops reopened as part of the relaxation permitted by the administration. Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry which was ordered into the violence in Leh be completed within four weeks, officials said.

Here are top updates from Leh as curfew relaxes: The markets, that were closed for a week, will open from 10 am to 5 pm today, October 2

The protests were a result of people demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, which turned into clashes with the police officials in Leh.

At least four people died and dozens were injured in the Ladakh statehood protests which also led to the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk under National Security Act (NSA).

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the prevailing law and order situation in the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police SD Singh Jamwal, DIG Srinagar South PK Singh, Deputy Commissioner Leh, Senior Superintendent of Police Leh Sanjay Kumar, CO 79, Rajat Jain, CO 25, and other senior officials.

Earlier, he had emphasised that the Central government was working to "fulfil all the hopes of Ladakh" and expressed hope that the "matter will be resolved soon".

“They (Ladakh leaders who were part of protests) are engaging in talks with the administration, and given current events, we can also have discussions at the table. Once such an environment is fostered, we will begin the dialogue. The administration tried to represent the interests of the people... I've been here for the past two months, and I haven't turned down any meetings. People listen to what I say and work towards solutions...,” Kavinder Gupta told ANI.

The Lieutenant Governor also mentioned that the administration was taking steps to create jobs. “Job creation efforts are ongoing here. We have advertised approximately 1,000 positions. Additionally, we are working to involve people in the tourism, education, and health sectors. There are 18,000 MSME units, engaging over 50,000 people,” LG Gupta said.