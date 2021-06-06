In addition to this, Kargil DDMA chairman Santosh Sukhadeve has also issued an order extending the 'corona curfew' in the district till 7 am on 14 June.
The order states that there would be no restrictions on the already allowed activities including developmental and construction works along with mining activities.
Agricultural activities, including establishments dealing with agricultural inputs, implements and tools, would be allowed with strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs, while e-commerce and home delivery of essential goods and services, including food, would be allowed unhindered.
All social, religious, political, cultural and sports gatherings would remain prohibited till further notice, according to the order.
Sukhadeve also issued a roster for different types of shops to facilitate the availability of various items to the people and detailed guidelines for the shopkeepers and load carriers carrying essential items.
Cases in UT
Ladakh recorded 71 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 19,147, while another death pushed the toll to 195, officials said on Sunday.
The new fatality was reported from Leh on Saturday. The district has so far recorded 141 coronavirus-related deaths, while the pandemic toll stands at 54 in Kargil district, the officials said.
Fifty-eight of the new cases were registered in Leh and the remaining 13 in Kargil, they said.
The number of active cases in the UT dropped to 1,170 – 986 in Leh and 184 in Kargil – as 254 Covid patients were discharged during the past 24 hours, the officials said.
The Covid-19 recovery count stands at 17,782 in Ladakh, they added.
