As the number of active cases dips in Ladakh , the administration in the union territory has decided to ease certain Covid restrictions as part of a gradual unlocking process from 7 June till 14 June.

Leh District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman Shrikant Suse has issued new guidelines to allow commercial activities covering almost all segments at the end of 'corona curfew'.

The decision was taken after extensive deliberation and a detailed assessment of the Covid situation in the district, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

As per the new rules, the government has allowed development activities and construction work where labourers reside on the worksite, in compliance with the Covid safety protocols.

Restaurants are allowed to function only with home delivery services, while hotels can operate dine-in services with a 30% seating capacity for in-house guests.

For non-essential vehicular movement, the district administration would begin an odd/even system with 50% seating capacity.

Further, public transport, private offices, salons, barbershops, beauty parlours, spas and gyms would continue to remain closed till further orders.

The relaxations would not be extended nor applicable in areas notified as containment zones.

In addition to this, Kargil DDMA chairman Santosh Sukhadeve has also issued an order extending the 'corona curfew' in the district till 7 am on 14 June.

The order states that there would be no restrictions on the already allowed activities including developmental and construction works along with mining activities.

Agricultural activities, including establishments dealing with agricultural inputs, implements and tools, would be allowed with strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs, while e-commerce and home delivery of essential goods and services, including food, would be allowed unhindered.

All social, religious, political, cultural and sports gatherings would remain prohibited till further notice, according to the order.

Sukhadeve also issued a roster for different types of shops to facilitate the availability of various items to the people and detailed guidelines for the shopkeepers and load carriers carrying essential items.

Cases in UT

Ladakh recorded 71 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 19,147, while another death pushed the toll to 195, officials said on Sunday.

The new fatality was reported from Leh on Saturday. The district has so far recorded 141 coronavirus-related deaths, while the pandemic toll stands at 54 in Kargil district, the officials said.

Fifty-eight of the new cases were registered in Leh and the remaining 13 in Kargil, they said.

The number of active cases in the UT dropped to 1,170 – 986 in Leh and 184 in Kargil – as 254 Covid patients were discharged during the past 24 hours, the officials said.

The Covid-19 recovery count stands at 17,782 in Ladakh, they added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.