Leh under curfew: Tourism in Ladakh takes major hit, visitors stranded, bookings cancelled post statehood violence

Ladakh's tourism sector, already reeling from setbacks earlier this season, has been dealt another blow with the curfew in Leh following last week's violence, news agency PTI reported.

Advertisement

Stakeholders told the news agency that the industry was first hit by widespread cancellations after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, and the fresh disturbances have further dented travellers' confidence.

Indefinite Curfew An indefinite curfew was imposed in Leh town on September 24 following clashes during a shutdown called by a constituent of Leh Apex Body, which has been spearheading an agitation for statehood and the extension of Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

Four people were killed and over 150 others injured in the violence.

Barring a four-hour relaxation in two phases on Saturday afternoon, the town remained under strict curfew for the sixth consecutive day on Monday with mobile internet services suspended. This has triggered booking cancellations and caused hardships to tourists and local stakeholders.

Advertisement

"The cancellation of advance bookings by our guests has been continuing on an almost daily basis for the last one week. There is shortage of merchandise due to closure of the town since last Wednesday," Naseeb Singh, a hotel manager, told PTI.

Half of Ladakh population depends on Tourism Tourism forms a core sector of Ladakh’s economic growth in activities like transport, hospitality, cottage industry and many more. The Tourism Industry accounts for more than 60 per cent of the total revenue generated in Ladakh, according to government figures.

Also, more than half of the population of Ladakh is economically dependent, directly or indirectly, on this industry. There are about 317 Hotels, 691 Guest Houses, 1055 Homestays and 105 Camps in Leh district.

Advertisement

Such a situation for the first time Singh, who has worked in Leh town for nearly a decade, said he is witnessing such a situation for the first time in the otherwise peaceful region. He said they are facing a lot of hardships, along with the tourists stranded in the Ladakh capital.

Rigzin Dorjey, a local transporter, said Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives in April had severely impacted Ladakh tourism even though the two are separate Union Territories.

"The Pahalgam incident virtually paralysed the tourism sector in Ladakh. We started receiving guests only a month after Operation Sindoor. But Wednesday's incident has once again hit us hard," he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched by Indian armed forces on May 7 to strike terror infrastructure in Pakistan and avenge the Pahalgam attack.

Advertisement

Echoing Dorjey, a local hotelier, who wished not to be named, said they are praying for early restoration of normalcy as "each day of uncertainty means lost income for thousands of families who depend on tourism."

Tourists stranded in the region said they were confined to their hotels and were unable to access key attractions.

"Upon my arrival here, to my shock, I found that everything was closed. I was not even able to exchange my currency and buy food. I was planning some sightseeing in Pangong lake but I failed to get the permit," said Sheena, a tourist from Taiwan.

She said she hoped the situation would improve quickly so that everybody can get back to work.

‘We could not go anywhere’ The tourist said the policemen deployed on deserted roads tell people that the restrictions may not be relaxed today as well.

Advertisement

Arpana Dass, who had reached Leh from Delhi on Sunday, said she was disappointed on seeing the markets closed and mobile internet services down.

"We could not go anywhere due to restrictions and hopefully, everything will be fine soon," she said.

Shruti, another tourist, said she wanted to explore the local tradition, do some shopping and visit some famous places but the prevailing situation is making it very difficult.

"We came to see Ladakh's mountains and monasteries, but now we are just stuck in our rooms. Everyone here is simply wishing that peace returns soon," she said.

We are praying for early restoration of normalcy as each day of uncertainty means lost income for thousands of families who depend on tourism.

A police official defended the curfew saying that it was necessary to prevent further disturbances, but hoped that it ends soon.

Advertisement