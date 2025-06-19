IndiGo flight to Leh turns back to Delhi due to technical issue

The A320 flight 6E2006 from Delhi to Leh returned to Delhi after two hours in the air due to a technical issue, according to Flightradar24.com.

IndiGo flight 6E2006 from Delhi to Leh has returned to the national capital two hours after takeoff on June 19, due to a technical, according to a PTI report, citing a source.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that the A320 aircraft turned back to Delhi after being in the air for two hours. The source said that the reason was a technical issue, as per the report. 

 

(This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…)

(With inputs from PTI)

