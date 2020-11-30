Leisure to drive our revenue this year: IHCL Puneet Chhatwal

Tata group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), which runs Taj group of luxury hotels, said that its leisure segment , which contributed over 40% to its overall revenue pie during pre-covid days, will drive revenue for the company in this financial year which has witnessed severe disruption due to the ongoing pandemic.

While announcing signing of three new hotels in the East market (two in Kolkata and one in Patna) with Ambuja Neotia Group, IHCL managing director and chief executive officer Puneet Chhatwal said that 60% of this year's revenue is expected to come from its leisure segment as business travel and corporate segment has taken a big hit with meetings, conferences and trade events shifting to virtual platforms leading to low occupancy in business destinations such as Delhi.

According to him hospitality industry can get back to pre-covid level once business travel resumes and business destinations witness revival in bookings.

"While business destinations are taking time to pick up, the Indian hospitality sector has shown an uptick in demand in the leisure segment since the end of October. If we don't count the lockdown period which resulted in complete revenue loss, we have achieved 50% of last year's revenue in November across various leisure destinations while our resorts in Goa, Coorg and Jaipur have managed to achieve 70-80% of last year's revenue. In fact, we will be crossing our last year's business in Goa when it comes to occupancy and rates," he said.

The hospitality firm, which launched homestay chain Ama Trails & Stays in February 2019, claimed that it has been completely sold out for the month of December in destinations such as Lonavala, Madh Island, Coorg and Goa. It also added that travellers are preferring holidaying within driving distances taking staycations in view of maintaining safety.

"We have also witnessed 'bleisure' (combining business and leisure) travel happening at a good rate though business related travel is expected to revive fully with the positive development on covid vaccine. However, we are in a good position because our overall portfolio in the India market is well hedged. Our resort portfolio is largest in the country with some of our business destinations such as Chennai serving as a gateway city for leisure travellers to visit smaller destinations," Chhatwal added.

The overall revenue of the hotel industry is going to come down because the business travel has been impacted said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Care Ratings Ltd.

"However, leisure travel has resumed as there's an ongoing pent-up demand for the same so proportionately this segment will keep increasing even though the denominator by itself is not going to increase that much because business travel brings more revenue to big luxury hospitality firms. In order to make sure there's occupancy is higher even during weekdays, we have seen big hospitality firms offering deals and discounts to leisure travellers which will continue until corporate travel picks up," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via