Leisure to drive our revenue this year: IHCL Puneet Chhatwal

"While business destinations are taking time to pick up, the Indian hospitality sector has shown an uptick in demand in the leisure segment since the end of October. If we don't count the lockdown period which resulted in complete revenue loss, we have achieved 50% of last year's revenue in November across various leisure destinations while our resorts in Goa, Coorg and Jaipur have managed to achieve 70-80% of last year's revenue. In fact, we will be crossing our last year's business in Goa when it comes to occupancy and rates," he said.