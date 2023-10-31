Lower hotel occupancy in Sep despite G20
Monthly occupancy rates declined in five of the top 10 key markets, while average hotel rates increased, according to a report by consultancy HVS Anarock.
New Delhi: Nation-wide hotel occupancy rates fell by 1-3% and 3-5% in September compared to 2022 and 2019, respectively, hovering around the 60-62% mark, despite the activities surrounding the G20 closing ceremony. However, it remained flat compared to the previous month. Interestingly, despite softening demand, the average room rates continued to increase.