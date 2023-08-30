‘Leisure travellers returning to India’2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 12:29 AM IST
CEO James Thornton says Intrepid Travel is anticipating global revenue of A$600 million with India accounting for the second largest number of trips
International leisure travellers are gradually returning to India, Australia’s Intrepid Travel, which offers services to small groups of travellers for overseas vacations, said. India is the company’s second largest market where tourists from Australia, the US, and the UK arrive in large numbers.