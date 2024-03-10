Lemon offered to Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri auctioned for 35,000 at Tamil Nadu temple

A single lemon offered to Lord Shiva during the Mahashivratri was sold for ₹35,000 at an auction held at a private temple at a village near Erode in Tamil Nadu, said the temple authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per custom, the lemon and other items including fruits offered to Lord Shiva during the Mahashivratri festivities observed on Friday night at the Pazhapoosaian temple near Sivagiri village, 35 km from Erode, were auctioned.

According to the temple authorities, as many as 15 devotees participated in the auction and a lemon was sold to a devotee from Erode for ₹35,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The temple priest placed the auctioned lemon before the presiding deity and conducted a small pooja and returned it to the person who made the highest bid in the auction in the presence of hundreds of devotees.

It is believed that the person who manages to make the highest bid and gets the lemon would be blessed with riches and good health for years to come.

About Mahashivratri Mahashivratri is a significant Hindu festival celebrated every year, and in 2024, it was celebrated on March 8. This special day is dedicated to Lord Shiva, who is one of the principal deities in Hinduism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Hindu mythology, it is believed that Mahashivratri commemorates the sacred marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This occasion, known as 'The Night of Lord Shiva,' celebrates their divine union, symbolizing the harmony between consciousness (represented by Lord Shiva) and energy (represented by Goddess Parvati).

Lord Shiva embodies mindfulness or Purusha, while Maa Parvati represents nature or Prakriti. Their union is believed to promote creation and the balance between the spiritual and material worlds.

Mahashivratri is celebrated with great reverence and grandeur, symbolizing the worship of both Lord Shiva's destructive and compassionate aspects. Devotees participate in various rituals, including fasting, meditation, and night-long vigils, seeking blessings for spiritual growth, prosperity, and well-being. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

