Lemon turns costly on tight supply; prices soar to 200 per kg in Gujarat

As the temperature increases, people prefer to include lemon in their diet as they are a rich source of Vitamin C and help in staying hydrated while promoting digestion
The prices of lemons have started to surge in Gujarat due to a shortage in supplies and a rise in demand for citrus fruit because of sweltering heat. According to the news agency ANI, lemons are currently being sold at ₹200 per kg in Rajkot, Gujarat as compared to previous rates of ₹50-60 per kg.
"The price of lemon is touching ₹200/kg. It was around ₹50-60/kg earlier. We have to fit everything into a budget. But this increase in price is affecting our 'kitchen budget'. We don't know when will the prices go down," a customer told the news agency.
As the temperature increases, people prefer to include lemon in their diet as they are a rich source of Vitamin C and help in staying hydrated while promoting digestion. The increased consumption and shortage of supply have skyrocketed the prices of lemons.
"Prices of almost every vegetable have increased. But this is more than we had expected. It is difficult for a middle-class customer to buy such expensive vegetables. We are unable to buy lemons in a large quantity like we used to buy earlier. This increase is almost double the prices we were paying last year in the month of March, don't know what will happen in April-May," said Himanshu, a buyer.
"Earlier, we used to buy one kg of lemons per week but now we have to reduce it to 250 or 500 grams due to price surge. It has affected our expenses," said Pinal Patel, another buyer.
