‘Lender must hear borrower before listing a/c as fraud’

The rule of audi alteram partem, meaning let the other side be heard, is to be read into the provisions of direction by the Reserve Bank of India to save them from arbitrariness. A 2016 master circular from RBI on “Frauds Classification and Reporting by Commercial Banks and Select FIs" was challenged before various high courts. The circular asked banks to be cautious with big loan defaulters and said banks should declare such accounts as fraud if found to be suspicious.