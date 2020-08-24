Lenders averse to financing tariff hurdles placed to check Chinese solar imports

“Safeguard duty is a change in law and already established by CERC and therefore a part of project cost. The problem is that none of the banks are willing to fund safeguard duty due to uncertainty of the refund mechanism—like who will refund, how, when and how much? It is over 18 months and none in the industry have managed to get their legitimate dues," said Sunil Jain, CEO, Hero Future Energies Pvt. Ltd, one of the two people cited above.