Lenders need to be more aware of interim finance needs of stressed businesses

For a distressed company, interim finance is not only a requisite to meet the cost of insolvency resolution process, but also crucial for making regular payments to avail critical input supplies.
NEW DELHI: As India’s bankruptcy code matures, it is expected of lenders to be more aware of the benefits of raising interim finance for saving bankrupt companies from liquidation, according to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) chairperson Ravi Mital.
In the regulator’s quarterly newsletter, Mittal said that for a distressed company, interim finance is not only a requisite to meet the cost of insolvency resolution process, but also crucial for making regular payments to avail critical input supplies. Interim finance raised during the bankruptcy process could help a company remain a going concern, making a easier case for revival. Policy makers are keen to improve the outcome of bankruptcy proceedings.
Access to interim finance assumes greater importance where the company hardly has any cash flows or deposits available, but has operational capacity to generate revenue and stand on its feet.
Mital said that in some cases, the committee of creditors is opposed to lend finance to distressed entity, while in other cases, interim finance is given only to meet process costs, which may not be adequate to see a company sail through its reorganisation.
Considering the level of uncertainty and risk, lenders remain apprehensive about lending to a company already under stress. A recent research study indicated that in around 85% of cases, amounts less than ₹5 crore was raised as interim finance, which may suggest that the these funds were likely utilised to cover only the process costs.
“However, as the Code matures, it is expected that there will be an increased awareness among the lenders about the benefits of raising interim finance during the corporate insolvency resolution process as a measure to attempt the resolution of the corporate debtor and saving it from going into liquidation," Mital said.
It is natural to expect that the existing lenders would be leading to provide the interim finance, as they are the beneficiaries to the higher chances of resolution and higher resolution amount, he said. So their interest in the outcome runs much deeper than an independent financier, Mital said.
Besides, existing lenders have much better access to information about the business of the entity. Time and again, the judiciary has upheld the commercial wisdom of the committee of creditors in deciding the fate of the insolvent company. IBC looks upon the committee of creditors to set the highest level of standards in its conduct and performance to best assess the viability and feasibility of the business and facilitate its revival, the chairperson said.
