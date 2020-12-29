Lenders re-imagine service delivery in post-covid world

Covid fast-tracked digital adoption and forced banks to run operations with more than 50% of the staff working from home. However, the crisis also presented the industry with an opportunity to rapidly innovate, which would have otherwise taken years of planning and preparation. “When the pandemic hit, we were already at a stage where a lot of bank customers were not visiting branches actively and some banks had gone completely digital. So, while the technology was always there, its adoption increased significantly during the pandemic," said Sonali Kulkarni, lead, financial services, Accenture in India.