Lenders to meet on Tuesday to discuss bids for Reliance Capital's acquisition2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 06:07 PM IST
Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group submitted a bid of ₹8,640 crore for acquiring the NBFC firm set up by the Anil Ambani Group
The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of debt-ridden Reliance Capital Ltd is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss bids submitted by Torrent Group and Hinduja Group as part of the insolvency resolution process.