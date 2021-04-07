Lenders to put in place a board approved policy to refund compound interest: RBI

Last month, the Supreme Court said all borrowers, irrespective of how much they owed, are eligible for a waiver of the compound interest—or interest on interest. During the petition the government had agreed to foot the bill for a compound interest waiver for loans upto ₹2 crore. Rating agency Icra Ltd estimates that the additional burden on the government will be about ₹7,000-7,500 crore if it reimburses lenders for the compound interest waiver. This is over and above the ₹6,500 crore it shelled out in the first round for smaller loans.