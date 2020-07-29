Lens on China apps’ Beijing links

The government has also sought disclosures on the extent of shareholding by parent companies in an app, Chinese affiliations related to shareholding, court proceedings in other jurisdictions and financial and technological partnerships. “The government wants to know not just the internal corporate structures, but details of all connected entities," said the second person, also a lawyer. These include all third parties, within or outside India, who may have been employed for running analytics and advertising networks. Some Chinese apps are concerned that the government may also want to see the source code of the apps in the future, which would put their intellectual property at risk although there is no such demand in the list of questions.