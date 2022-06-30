Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart is buying a majority stake in Japan’s Owndays Inc. in a deal that will create one of Asia’s biggest online retailers of eyewear. The Indian startup, which is backed by SoftBank Group, said it has agreed to buy Owndays shares held by L Catterton Asia and Mitsui & Co. Principal Investments.

The deal values the Japanese chain at about $400 million, as per a Bloomberg report. Owndays will operate as a separate brand led by co-founders Shuji Tanaka and Take Umiyama, but target the premium segment, while Lenskart focuses on the middle and mass market segments, they said. Lenskart will own a majority stake in Owndays but the deal is designed as a merger.

The acquisition will expand Lenskart’s presence to 13 markets in Asia, including Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Japan.

Tokyo-headquartered Owndays was founded in 1989 and opened its first overseas stores in 2013. It currently operates 460 stores in a dozen countries besides Japan.

“About 4.5 billion people globe-wide need to wear prescription glasses but only half of them do," said Peyush Bansal, Lenskart’s 38-year-old co-founder and chief executive officer to Bloomberg. “We are seeing a $50 billion to $100 billion opportunity and a real chance to build an Amazon for eyewear."

Lenskart should reach profitability when it hits $400 million in sales in the year ending March 2023, Bansal estimated. The two companies project combined sales of $650 million in that period, he said. Lenskart, which was founded in 2010, is the leading e-commerce portal for eyewear in India that grew 65% last year and is projected to surpass that this year.

Bansal graduated in engineering from McGill University in Montreal and worked at Microsoft Corp.’s headquarters before returning to India. He co-founded Lenskart Solutions Pvt in 2010 in the dusty, industrial town of Faridabad outside New Delhi with three others he met on LinkedIn.

A public listing for the newly enlarged Lenskart is at least 36 months away, Bansal said. The company is now building what it says is the world’s largest eyewear manufacturing plant northwest of Delhi. The $150 million factory will ship 50 million pairs of eyewear annually, Bansal said.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)