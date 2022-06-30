Lenskart acquires Japan’s Owndays, to create Asian eyewear giant2 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 12:01 PM IST
- Lenskart will own a majority stake in Owndays but the deal is designed as a merger
Listen to this article
Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart is buying a majority stake in Japan’s Owndays Inc. in a deal that will create one of Asia’s biggest online retailers of eyewear. The Indian startup, which is backed by SoftBank Group, said it has agreed to buy Owndays shares held by L Catterton Asia and Mitsui & Co. Principal Investments.