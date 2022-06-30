Lenskart acquires Japan’s Owndays, to create Asian eyewear giant

Lenskart should reach profitability when it hits $400 million in sales in the year ending March 2023, Bansal estimated. The two companies project combined sales of $650 million in that period, he said. Lenskart, which was founded in 2010, is the leading e-commerce portal for eyewear in India that grew 65% last year and is projected to surpass that this year.

