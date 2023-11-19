Leo actor Trisha Krishnan calls Mansoor Ali Khan ‘pathetic’ for 'bedroom', ‘rape scenes’ remark
Soon after the video went viral, Krishnan took to social media platform X, to express her displeasure
Actor Trisha Krishnan and 'Leo' director Lokesh Kanagaraj have called out actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his ‘bedroom scenes' and ‘rape scene’ remark. Trisha Krishnan took to X (formerly Twitter) and called Mansoor Ali Khan “pathetic", expressing gratitude for “never to have shared screen space."
Soon, her director rallied behind her and condemned Mansoor Ali Khan's remarks. "Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists, and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry, and I absolutely condemn this behaviour," Lokesh Kanagaraj posted.
Kanagaraj's action-packed film was released in theatres on October 19
