Actor Trisha Krishnan and 'Leo' director Lokesh Kanagaraj have called out actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his ‘bedroom scenes' and ‘rape scene’ remark. Trisha Krishnan took to X (formerly Twitter) and called Mansoor Ali Khan “pathetic", expressing gratitude for “never to have shared screen space." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan starred in Kanagaraj's film Leo alongside Sanjay Dutt. In the movie Leo, Mansoor Ali Khan played a death row convict.

Speaking about Trisha Krishnan while interacting with media, Mansoor Ali Khan said, “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes, and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the shooting in Kashmir." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after the video went viral, Trisha Krishnan took to social media platform X, to express her displeasure and said, “People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

"A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive, and in bad taste. He can keep wishing, but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him, and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well," Trisha Krishnan said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon, her director rallied behind her and condemned Mansoor Ali Khan's remarks. "Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists, and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry, and I absolutely condemn this behaviour," Lokesh Kanagaraj posted.

Kanagaraj's action-packed film was released in theatres on October 19

