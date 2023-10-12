Leo advance booking: Thalapathy Vijay's film in Tamil Nadu opens on THIS date

“Leo" movie producer SS Lalit has announced that advance booking for the film will commence in Tamil Nadu on October 15. "Leo," is set to hit theaters in various languages on October 19. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala also confirmed the advance booking date, stating, “Tamil Nadu advance booking begins on October 15th." In response to high demand, the producers at Seven Screen Studios, responsible for "Leo," sought approval from the Tamil Nadu government to organize early morning screenings. They had proposed 4 am and 7 am showtimes, although the final timings are still pending confirmation. Also Read: Theatres in Tamil Nadu to hold early morning shows for Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’ Meanwhile, trade analyst, Sreedhar Pillai, wrote, “What’s your preferred time for the start of #FDFS in #TN for the 5th show allowed as per G.O - 4/6AM or 9AM?"

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has granted permission for cinema halls to conduct special screenings for Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film, 'Leo'.

The state government noted that “adequate arrangements should be made with the cooperation and security of the police department without causing any health impairment and overcrowding in theatres."

The film was produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, featuring music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The cast includes actors such as Gautham Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, and Priya Anand.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, "Leo" is prominently led by Thalapathy Vijay and also marks the Tamil debut of actor Sanjay, who was previously recognized for his role in the Kannada film 'KGF: Chapter 2.'

The 'Leo' movie trailer was launched in Madurai on October 5. The film features Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Sarja in prominent roles. In June, the initial poster of 'Leo' was revealed to commemorate Vijay's 49th birthday.

