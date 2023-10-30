Leopard roaming on Bengaluru streets, chased by dogs | Watch video

A leopard was reportedly spotted in the Singasandra area near Electronic City in Bengaluru on Saturday. On Sunday, a video went viral that showed a leopard was seen near Whitefield. According to the footage, the leopard was seen taking a stroll while being chased by two stray dogs in the Singasandra area. The Singasandra is close to Bannerghatta National Park. To catch the leopard the forest department has stationed three teams in Singasandra area. Around 30 members from the forest department with tranquiliser guns have been deployed in and around the area. “Our team is already stationed in the area. Cages have already been placed," Subhash K. Malkhede, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden of Karnataka was quoted as saying in a report by PTI.

“We have asked the doctor at the Bannerghatta Zoo to be there with medicines and as a precautionary measure, our forest officials with tranquiliser guns have also been deployed in the area. As soon as we spot it (the leopard), we will take it away and tranquilise it if required," Malkhede also told PTI.

“The leopard was first spotted on the premises of an apartment. Thereafter, it went out on the road where it was spotted again. Our staff is trying to locate the leopard. We have been keeping a close watch. We are keeping vigil. We have already placed cages near Singasandra and our teams are trying to locate the leopard," Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) S.S. Lingaraja was quoted as saying in the report.

In the Electronic City, the Bengaluru's IT hub has offices of major information technology firms such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro.