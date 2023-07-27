Leopard scare in Mumbai: Panic struck inside a Marathi TV serial set in Mumbai's Goregaon, when a leopard entered into the premises on Wednesday.

The incident created panic and havoc among the people present on the spot. The incident which showcases the negligence of the government in tracking leopard movement received sharp criticism. The Cine Workers Association has expressed anger over the incident. A video showing the large cat's entry into the film city has gone viral on the internet. Also Read: Man falls for bait set for leopard, gets trapped in cage: Video However, no one was injured in the incident. It is worth noting that this is not for the first time that a wild animal has entered in Goregaon film city. This incident was the 10th such event within last 10 days. Inaction by the concerned authorities has sparked has left people in the film industry and angry. Many of them have demanded firm action to curb the menace. Also read: Watch: Leopard enters housing complex in Maharashtra's Kalyan, injures 3 people

Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President, All Indian Cine Workers Association said that over 200 people were present at the spot when the wild cat entered the sets.

Also read: ‘Phantasmal beauty’: Image of snow leopard in icy Himalayas has netizens amazed

"More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost his life. This has been the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days. The government is not taking strong measures towards this," said Gupta.

The viral video showed how the wild car was jumping from one spot to another and walking up above one of the structures of the set. His arrival was marked with huge panic and havoc on the TV sets. The incident took at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Suresh Gupta accused the government of not taking any strong measures against such incidents and claimed that the government is not inefficient in tracking leopard movement in the city. He also warned that if no firm action was taken to stop such incidents in the area, all the artists will go on strike in the film city.