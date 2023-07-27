Leopard in Mumbai: Unwanted wild guest enters Marathi TV set in Goregaon Film City, creates panic. Watch video1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Leopard scare in Mumbai: Panic struck inside a Marathi TV serial set in Mumbai's Goregaon, when a leopard entered into the premises on Wednesday.
Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President, All Indian Cine Workers Association said that over 200 people were present at the spot when the wild cat entered the sets.
"More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost his life. This has been the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days. The government is not taking strong measures towards this," said Gupta.
The viral video showed how the wild car was jumping from one spot to another and walking up above one of the structures of the set. His arrival was marked with huge panic and havoc on the TV sets. The incident took at 4 pm on Wednesday.
Suresh Gupta accused the government of not taking any strong measures against such incidents and claimed that the government is not inefficient in tracking leopard movement in the city. He also warned that if no firm action was taken to stop such incidents in the area, all the artists will go on strike in the film city.