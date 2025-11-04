Leopard suspected in multiple fatal attacks captured in Pune's Shirur tehsil, to be shifted to Vantara facility

A leopard suspected to be involved in multiple fatal attacks was captured on Tuesday in Shirur tehsil of Pune district, in the same area where 13-year-old Rohan Bombe was killed two days ago.

The captured male leopard, estimated to be around 5 to 6 years old, is suspected to be the one responsible for the death of Bombe on Sunday, marking the third fatal attack in the past few weeks.

“We captured a male leopard, aged around 5 to 6, from the Pimparkhed area. The leopard walked into one of the cages set by us,” said Smita Rajhans, assistant conservator of forests, Junnar Forest Division.

Rajhans said the captured leopard will be shifted to the Vantara facility.

“It is yet to be confirmed whether the captured feline is the same big cat that fatally attacked the boy on Sunday. It will be ascertained only after DNA profiling,” she told PTI.

Forest officials confirmed that it is not yet confirmed whether the captured animal is the “man-eater” they were pursuing. DNA profiling will be conducted to confirm its involvement in the attacks.

Following the latest death, the Forest Department had issued a shoot-at-sight order and deployed a team of five sharpshooters.

“It has already been decided that the captured leopards will be shifted to Jamnagar-based Vantara,” she said, adding that a team of sharpshooters remained stationed in the area and a search for other leopards is still on.

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik announced that the captured leopard is likely to be shifted to the Vantara rehabilitation facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

In response to the growing human-animal conflict in regions such as Junnar, Ambegaon, and Shirur, Naik announced an “urgent relocation drive” and a comprehensive action plan. 200 cages will be installed immediately in affected zones, with 1,000 more to be procured on a “war footing”.

The state has sanctioned ₹10 crore for the purchase of urgent equipment.

The government plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) for satellite-based tracking and early warning systems to alert citizens about leopard movements.

The preventive measures include installing solar fencing around farmlands and increasing the number of forest personnel.

A proposal for the sterilisation of leopards has been submitted to the central government for approval.

Angry Protests The attacks led to angry protests, including a “rasta roko” (road blockade) on the Pune-Nashik Highway. Villagers also set a Forest Department patrolling van on fire.