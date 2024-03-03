Leopard's head gets stuck in metal vessel, rescued after hours | Video

A video has went viral on social media where a leopard can be seen with its head stuck inside a metal vessel. According to a video shared by news agency ANI, the leopard's head was stuck in the vessel for five hours.

It was later rescued by the Forest Department. The incident took place in Dhule district in Maharashtra.

In the video, the forest department officials can be seen cutting the vessel open to rescue the leopard. According to a report by Free Press Journal, the forest department officials arrived on the scene with veterinary doctors. The administered tranquilizers to the leopard.

The leopard was later put inside a cage.

Range Forest Officer Savita Sonawane said, "A male leopard spent five hours with its head stuck in a metal vessel in a village in Dhule district was later rescued by the Forest Department."

The FPJ report said that before the incident, a male and a female leopard were seen searching for food and water in the village around 7 am in the morning.

The vessel contained water and as the male leopard tried drinking water from it, its head got stuck.

The forest department officials were called on the scene in time and cut open the vessel.

Due to the lack of oxygen inside the vessel, leopard had fainted. However, it regained consciousness after some time of the rescue.

The leopard was kept in the cage for some time before being released into the wild.

