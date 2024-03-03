Leopard's head gets stuck in metal vessel, rescued after hours | Video
Video of leopard with head stuck in metal vessel went viral. It was rescued by Forest Department in Maharashtra's Dhule after officials cut open vessel and gave tranquilizers before releasing it back into the wild.
A video has went viral on social media where a leopard can be seen with its head stuck inside a metal vessel. According to a video shared by news agency ANI, the leopard's head was stuck in the vessel for five hours.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message